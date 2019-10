The former Beech-Nut baby food factory in Canajoharie, New York has been dormant for years. But it could be home to a new industry: hemp processing. That’s the goal of Sheldon Roberts of Arouca Holdings, Inc., who is seeking a state grant to transform a 60,000 square-foot space at the site.

WAMC's Lucas spoke with Roberts, who explained why he’s considering the Mohawk Valley site.