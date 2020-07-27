Health Provider During Inmate Death Stands By Record Of Service

The company that was providing health care to Vermont inmates when a Black inmate died in November of what the interim head of the Corrections Department said was an undiagnosed tumor in his airway said it stands by its “record of service” in Vermont.

Centurion said Monday that it could not provide details due to privacy laws but said it reported the incident and has participated in investigations "which resulted in no disciplinary action being recommended or taken.”

A recent Vermont defender general’s report said Newport prison staff ignored Kenneth Johnson’s pleas that he couldn't breathe. Interim Corrections Commissioner James Baker said investigations were being done and that VitalCore Health Strategies is now providing health care services to Vermont inmates.

