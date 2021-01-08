Health Officials Alert For Rally Related COVID Cases

Vermont health officials are watching for any impact from Vermonters returning from the rally and mob attack on the U.S. Capital on Wednesday.



A bus of Trump supporters returned to Vermont Wednesday night and pictures circulating on social media show them without masks or practicing social distancing. Vermont Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine said the pictures show a clear lack of compliance to guidelines while on the bus or when the group was in Washington. “Communication went out to everyone on the bus we recommend very strongly quarantine testing.”



Dr. Levine said the Health Department does not have regulatory power to enforce quarantine when someone has not been determined to have COVID-19.

