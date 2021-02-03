Health Care Group Sued

Vermont’s Attorney General has filed a lawsuit against an accountable care organization, alleging breach of contract.

OneCare Vermont is a joint venture created by the University of Vermont Medical Center and the Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center to link health care providers with patients.

Attorney General T.J. Donovan filed suit on behalf of the state auditor, claiming OneCare has refused to provide accounting records.

Auditor Doug Hoffer says the company has only provided 2019 compensation information for 12 of more than 61 employees.

The auditor is attempting to review OneCare’s finances because it provides care coordination to Vermonters covered by Medicaid.



