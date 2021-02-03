 Health Care Group Sued | WAMC
Related Program: 
All Things Considered

Health Care Group Sued

By 2 hours ago

Vermont’s Attorney General has filed a lawsuit against an accountable care organization, alleging breach of contract.

OneCare Vermont is a joint venture created by the University of Vermont Medical Center and the Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center to link health care providers with patients.

Attorney General T.J. Donovan filed suit on behalf of the state auditor, claiming OneCare has refused to provide accounting records.

Auditor Doug Hoffer says the company has only provided 2019 compensation information for 12 of more than 61 employees.

The auditor is attempting to review OneCare’s finances because it provides care coordination to Vermonters covered by Medicaid.


 

Tags: 
OneCare Vermont
Vermont Attorney General
Vermont Auditor
T.J. Donovan
Doug Hoffer
Accountable Care
Accountable Care Organization

Related Content

Hospitals Join to Take Big Health Overhaul Step

By Jan 19, 2013
taxcredits.net / Creative Commons

Officials from Burlington's Fletcher Allen Health Care, the Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center and other hospitals serving Vermont are joining to announce the creation of the nation's first statewide "accountable care organization".