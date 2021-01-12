 Harvard Removes Rep. Stefanik From Advisory Committee | WAMC
Related Program: 
Midday Magazine

Harvard Removes Rep. Stefanik From Advisory Committee

By WAMC News 3 minutes ago
  • Republican Congresswoman Elise Stefanik speaks at a Save the Annex rally in Dannemora
    Congresswoman Elise Stefanik
    Pat Bradley/WAMC

Harvard’s Institute of Politics has removed New York Congresswoman Elise Stefanik from its Senior Advisory Committee, citing the North Country Republican’s repeated claims of voter fraud in the 2020 election.

In a letter published to Harvard Kennedy School’s website, Dean Douglas Elmendorf says he first spoke with Stefanik and asked her to step down, but she refused. Elmendorf says the decision was not based on political ideology, or Stefanik’s staunch support for President Trump. Rather, Elmendorf says Stefanik’s assertions of voter fraud have no basis in evidence, adding “she has made public statements about court actions related to the election that are incorrect.” Stefanik graduated from Harvard in 2006. In a statement, she called the removal a rite of passage and “badge of honor” as a conservative Republican in American colleges and universities.

Tags: 
Congresswoman Elise Stefanik

Related Content

Congresswoman Elise Stefanik Discusses Capitol Storming And Impeachment

By 22 hours ago
Republican Congresswoman Elise Stefanik speaks at a Save the Annex rally in Dannemora
Pat Bradley/WAMC

Republican Congresswoman Elise Stefanik of New York’s 21st District was among the more than 100 House representatives who challenged some Electoral College ballots late Wednesday even after the mob attack on the U.S. Capitol.  While in Dannemora, New York on Saturday for a rally to keep the Clinton Correctional Facility’s Annex open, Stefanik spoke about the incident in Washington and her vote with reporters.

Congresswoman Stefanik Responds To Capitol Rampage Aftermath

By Jan 9, 2021
Congresswoman Elise Stefanik speaks to NYSCOPBA members in Dannemora on January 9, 2021
Pat Bradley/WAMC

New York 21st District Congresswoman Elise Stefanik is one of the more than 100 Republican representatives who challenged the presidential Electoral College results. Stefanik responded to calls for her and President Donald Trump to resign during a visit to Dannemora on Saturday.

New York Representative To Challenge Electoral College Results

By Jan 4, 2021
U.S. Representative Elise Stefanik
WAMC/Pat Bradley

The congressional representative for northern New York plans to join House members challenging the Electoral College results.