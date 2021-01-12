Harvard Removes Rep. Stefanik From Advisory Committee

Harvard’s Institute of Politics has removed New York Congresswoman Elise Stefanik from its Senior Advisory Committee, citing the North Country Republican’s repeated claims of voter fraud in the 2020 election.

In a letter published to Harvard Kennedy School’s website, Dean Douglas Elmendorf says he first spoke with Stefanik and asked her to step down, but she refused. Elmendorf says the decision was not based on political ideology, or Stefanik’s staunch support for President Trump. Rather, Elmendorf says Stefanik’s assertions of voter fraud have no basis in evidence, adding “she has made public statements about court actions related to the election that are incorrect.” Stefanik graduated from Harvard in 2006. In a statement, she called the removal a rite of passage and “badge of honor” as a conservative Republican in American colleges and universities.