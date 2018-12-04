Harrington Attending Progressive Prosecutor Conference With Houston DA

This week, Berkshire District Attorney-elect Andrea Harrington is heading to Houston, Texas. She’s attending a Fair and Just Prosecution conference hosted by Harris County DA Kim Ogg. The organization works to create a network of progressive prosecutors, saying it brings together newly elected local prosecutors who are committed to fairness, equity, compassion and fiscal responsibility. Ogg, who was elected in 2016, ran on a reform platform to become the chief prosecutor for the third most populous county in the United States. She spoke with WAMC about what the conference will offer the Berkshires’ incoming DA.