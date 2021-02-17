 In "Halfway Home" Reuben Miller Explores The Afterlife Of Mass Incarceration | WAMC
Related Program: 
The Roundtable

In "Halfway Home" Reuben Miller Explores The Afterlife Of Mass Incarceration

By ago
  • Book cover for
    Little Brown and Company

  Each year, more than half a million Americans are released from prison and join a population of twenty million people who live with a felony record.
 
Reuben Miller, a chaplain at the Cook County Jail in Chicago and now a sociologist studying mass incarceration, spent years alongside prisoners, ex-prisoners, their friends, and their families to understand the lifelong burden that even a single arrest can entail. What his work revealed is a simple, if overlooked truth: life after incarceration is its own form of prison.

Miller's book is "Halfway Home: Race, Punishment, and the Afterlife of Mass Incarceration."

Tags: 
reuben miller
reuben jonathan miller
prison
crime
punishment
jail
incarceration
rehabilitation
criminal record
justice
Racism
mass incarceration
arrest
halfway home

Related Content

The Untold History Of America’s Biggest Mass Arrest

By Jul 31, 2020
Book cover for "Mayday 1971"

Lawrence Roberts' new book is "Mayday 1971: A White House at War, a Revolt in the Streets, and the Untold History of America’s Biggest Mass Arrest."

Roberts—who has been an investigative editor with the Washington Post, ProPublica, Bloomberg News, and the Huffington Post Investigative Fund, and has been a leader on teams honored with three Pulitzer Prizes—chronicles the largest act of civil disobedience in US history, in Richard Nixon’s Washington.

He examines how the intense cluster of protests against the Vietnam War in the spring of 1971 bequeathed consequential changes to American law and politics, setting lasting precedents for individual rights in the heat of dissent, including rules for protesting in the nation’s capital today. 

Marc Mauer Of The Sentencing Project At Union College

By Jan 31, 2019
Marc Mauer and The Sentencing Project logo

Union College is sponsoring a talk by one of the country's foremost experts in sentencing policy, race and the criminal justice system.

Marc Mauer is the Executive Director of The Sentencing Project and the co-author of "The Meaning of Life: The Case for Abolishing Life Sentences."

He has authored numerous other books, including "Race to Incarcerate," which was later published as a graphic novel, and a frequent contributor to the New York Times, the Washington Post, National Public Radio and other media outlets.

His talk at Union College begins at 12:50 PM and is titled: "How to Lock Up Fewer People."

Regaining Dignity In The Midst Of Crime, Poverty, And Racism In The American South

By Aug 2, 2018
Issac Bailey and book cover "My Brother Moochie"

At the age of nine, Issac J. Bailey saw his hero, his eldest brother, taken away in handcuffs, not to return from prison for thirty-two years. Bailey tells the story of their relationship and of his experience living in a family suffering from guilt and shame in his book, "My Brother Moochie: Regaining Dignity in the Midst of Crime, Poverty, and Racism in the American South." Drawing on sociological research as well as his expertise as a journalist, he seeks to answer the crucial question of why Moochie and many other young black men, including half of the ten boys in his own family, end up in the criminal justice system.

What role do poverty, race, and faith play? What effect does living in the South, in the Bible Belt, have? And why is their experience understood as an acceptable trope for black men, while white people who commit crimes are never seen in this generalized way?

Issac J. Bailey was born in St. Stephen, South Carolina, and holds a degree in psychology from Davidson College in North Carolina. Having trained at the prestigious Poynter Institute for journalists in St. Petersburg, Florida, he has been a professional journalist for twenty years. He has taught applied ethics at Coastal Carolina University and, as a Nieman Fellow at Harvard, has taught journalism at Harvard Summer School.

The Book Show #1544 - Tayari Jones

By Feb 20, 2018
Tayari Jones and the cover of the book "An American Marriage"

In Tayari Jones’ new novel, “An American Marriage,” newlyweds Celestial and Roy, African-American professional who live in Atlanta, find their lives shattered when Roy is accused of a crime he didn’t commit and is incarcerated. The novel explores race, loyalty, and love that endures.