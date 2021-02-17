In "Halfway Home" Reuben Miller Explores The Afterlife Of Mass Incarceration

Each year, more than half a million Americans are released from prison and join a population of twenty million people who live with a felony record.
Reuben Miller, a chaplain at the Cook County Jail in Chicago and now a sociologist studying mass incarceration, spent years alongside prisoners, ex-prisoners, their friends, and their families to understand the lifelong burden that even a single arrest can entail. What his work revealed is a simple, if overlooked truth: life after incarceration is its own form of prison.
Miller's book is "Halfway Home: Race, Punishment, and the Afterlife of Mass Incarceration."
Tags: