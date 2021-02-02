Hal Holbrook - In Memoriam

Actor Hal Holbrook has died at the age of 95. We spoke with Holbrook in 2011 about his early life and his career on the occasion of his autobiography - "Harold: The Boy Who Became Mark Twain." We present that interview in memoriam this morning.
Academy Award winning actor Cloris Leachman has died at the age of 94.
A member of Elia Kazan's first class at The Actors Studio in New York City, she won her Oscar for the 1971 Peter Bogdanovich film "The Last Picture Show" and she entered the living rooms of America as television's Phyllis Lindstrom on "The Mary Tyler Moore Show." She appeared on "Dancing with the Stars" at the age of 82 and until recently was performing for the screen - both on camera and voice-over work.
Joe Donahue spoke with her in 2009 about her memoir "Cloris" and we re-post that interview now, in memoriam.
Tony Award Winner Linda Lavin is best known portraying the title character in the TV series "Alice." She is also known for making several stage performances in many Broadway and Off-Broadway projects like "Death Defying Acts," "The Lyons," "Last of the Red Hot Lovers," "Broadway Bound," "Gypsy," and "The Diary of Anne Frank," to name a few.
In addition, Lavin has received the Golden Globe Award twice under the category Best TV Actress in a Musical or Comedy for her work in "Alice." Besides these, she is also a two-time Obie Award awardee. In 2011, Lavin was inducted into the American Theater Hall of Fame.
She joins us this morning to talk about another credit she has – she narrated the book: "My Own Words" by Ruth Bader Ginsburg - which we heard portions of during The Roundtable Panel this morning.
Amber Ruffin and her sister Lacey Lamar grew up in Omaha, Nebraska. Amber moved to New York City where, in 2014, she became the first ever black female writer on a network late-night show when she joined the staff of “Late Night with Seth Meyers.” She still works there, writing and appearing on camera - often singing - always hilarious - and in September of 2020, NBC’s streaming platform, Peacock premiered “The Amber Ruffin Show” - a no-guest and, because of the Covid-19 pandemic, audience-less half-hour where Ruffin and the show’s announcer, her friend, Tarik Davis, wear zazzy suits and talk about current events.
In hosting this show, Amber joins a long list of Jo(h)n’s, Johnny’s and Jimmy’s - mostly white - looking at a camera or two and giving you their take. By her own account, she is having a blast.
Her sister, Lacey Lamar, still lives and works in Omaha. She loves Omaha. She has worked in the healthcare and human service field for more than twenty-five years, thirteen of those working with troubled youth. And she deals with something racist every single day. She’s petite (though also a body-builder!) and attractive - and black.
Lacey calls Amber and tells her stories about HR people freezing her out, white people shoving their entire hand into her hair, getting followed around by power-hungry mall security and countless others. Some that repeat in a predictable pattern, some brand new and straight out of seemingly nowhere. Of course - the stories aren’t from “nowhere.” The stories are from systemic racism.
So Lacey tells her latest tale. And Amber laughs. And Lacey laughs.