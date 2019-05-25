Habitat For Humanity To Break Ground On Pittsfield Afford Housing Units

By 5 minutes ago

Central Berkshire Habitat for Humanity will break ground on an affordable housing project this week. 

CEO Carolyn Valli says the six four-bedroom condominiums at the corner of Gordon & Deming Streets in Pittsfield, Massachusetts are highly energy efficient and are intended to offer first-time home owners an affordable mortgage.

“What we have seen coming in the Berkshires is a lot of multigenerational living and a lot of concern about aging in place. So these particular units feature a first floor bedroom and a first floor bathroom, and then three bedrooms and another bathroom on the second floor.”

The land for the units was donated by Berkshire Gas in 2009. Habitat for Humanity is now accepting applications for home ownership.

Tags: 
Central Berkshire Habitat for Humanity
habitat for humanity

Related Content

State Dollars Help Central Berkshire Habitat For Humanity Build In Pittsfield

By JD Allen Nov 13, 2017
JD Allen / WAMC

During a tour of Western Massachusetts last week, Lieutenant Governor Karyn Polito touted the work of the Central Berkshire Habitat for Humanity. The group is receiving state funding for an affordable housing project.

Habitat House Built In Memory Of Slain Marine

By May 21, 2019
WAMC

     

     The memory of a slain U.S. Marine from Massachusetts is embodied in a new house built by hundreds of volunteers that will soon be owned and occupied by a military family.

Habitat For Humanity Urges NY To Increase Housing Funds

By Apr 29, 2018

Habitat for Humanity is urging New York lawmakers to pass legislation that would allow more funds to go to affordable housing.