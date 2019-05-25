Habitat For Humanity To Break Ground On Pittsfield Afford Housing Units

Central Berkshire Habitat for Humanity will break ground on an affordable housing project this week.

CEO Carolyn Valli says the six four-bedroom condominiums at the corner of Gordon & Deming Streets in Pittsfield, Massachusetts are highly energy efficient and are intended to offer first-time home owners an affordable mortgage.

“What we have seen coming in the Berkshires is a lot of multigenerational living and a lot of concern about aging in place. So these particular units feature a first floor bedroom and a first floor bathroom, and then three bedrooms and another bathroom on the second floor.”

The land for the units was donated by Berkshire Gas in 2009. Habitat for Humanity is now accepting applications for home ownership.