Guilderland Police: Mother Killed Daughter, Then Self

Guilderland Police have provided more details on two recent shooting deaths.

The police department says 27-year-old Caitlin Melville shot her 5-year-old daughter at their home at 169 Schoolhouse Road in Guilderland. Both were found deceased when authorities arrived Friday afternoon.

Police say Melville was unemployed and her daughter, whose name was not released, was a Kindergarten student at Westmere Elementary School.

Police were unable to provide a motive for the crime. An investigation is ongoing.