Grief Looms Large After A Year Of Pandemic

The toll taken on survivors of those who have lost those close to them of the Coronavirus is tremendous. A new study calculates that nine family members are affected by every person who dies of the coronavirus. With about 525-thousand Americans having succumbed to the virus, that means nearly 4.7 million are grieving.

The numbers are staggering, and they are growing. It’s hard to imagine how this doesn’t dominate us for some time. Indeed, the grief pandemic will outlast the coronavirus pandemic.

To discuss this, we welcome Rebecca Soffer co-founder and CEO of the website Modern Loss - a place to share the unspeakably taboo, unbelievably hilarious, and unexpectedly beautiful terrain of navigating your life after a death.

We also welcome Amy Cunningham of Fitting Tribute Funeral Services. Cunningham is a licensed funeral director and celebrant in Brooklyn who collaborates with New York City families to help them create the best funerals and farewells possible.