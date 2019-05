Here is NewsChannel 13 Meteorologist Greg Pollak's WAMC Regional Forecast:

Today: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Highs in the low-to-mid 70s.

Tonight: Increasing Clouds. Lows in the upper 40s to around 50.

Tuesday: Showers, especially in the late morning through the afternoon. Cool and raw. Highs in the mid-to-upper 50s.