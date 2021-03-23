 Great Barrington Says Fairgrounds Owners Won’t Come To Table | WAMC

Great Barrington Says Fairgrounds Owners Won’t Come To Table

By 1 hour ago
Town leaders in Great Barrington, Massachusetts say a plan to explore buying a former fairgrounds property have stalled. 

Select board chair Steve Bannon says the idea of purchasing and rehabilitating the decrepit location just south of downtown has hit a roadblock.

“We had hoped to be able to talk to the owners and the board of the fairgrounds to just see if there was a possibility of the town buying the fairgrounds," he told WAMC. "It’s just very exploratory stages. And up to this point, the owners of the fairgrounds have refused to meet with us, have not even come to the table just to talk.”

The idea was first presented to town leaders in January. The nonprofit that owns the fairgrounds, Fair Ground Community Redevelopment Project, did not respond to a request for comment.

