Great Barrington Rotary Club Holds Pumpkin Fest Fundraiser Saturday

This weekend, the Great Barrington Rotary Club is hosting its Pumpkin Fest at Catamount Mountain Resort in Hillsdale, New York.

Attendees can enjoy music, food, a gourd slingshot, pumpkin painting, hay jumping, and other seasonal family activities. Great Barrington Rotary member Mark DeCelle says the event is a fundraiser.

“Last year, we gave over $60,000 in scholarships to local high school students," he told WAMC. "We also work a lot with some of the nonprofits down here in town, which include Railroad Street Youth Project, Fairview Hospital, CATA, Construct.”

The event runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.