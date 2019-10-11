Great Barrington Rotary Club Holds Pumpkin Fest Fundraiser Saturday

By 13 seconds ago

This weekend, the Great Barrington Rotary Club is hosting its Pumpkin Fest at Catamount Mountain Resort in Hillsdale, New York.

Attendees can enjoy music, food, a gourd slingshot, pumpkin painting, hay jumping, and other seasonal family activities. Great Barrington Rotary member Mark DeCelle says the event is a fundraiser.

“Last year, we gave over $60,000 in scholarships to local high school students," he told WAMC. "We also work a lot with some of the nonprofits down here in town, which include Railroad Street Youth Project, Fairview Hospital, CATA, Construct.”

The event runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.

Tags: 
great barrington rotary club
pumpkin fest
catamount
fundraiser

Related Content

Agricultural Stewardship Association's 18th Annual Landscapes For Landsake

By 1 hour ago
Artwork for 2019 Landscapes for Landsake event

The Agricultural Stewardship Association will present its 18th Annual Landscapes for Landsake Art Sale & Exhibition October 12–14. 

The event is a fundraiser to support local farmland conservation, and the art show features artists whose work is inspired by the region's working landscapes. It takes place in the historic barn at Maple Ridge in the hamlet of Coila, just west of the Village of Cambridge.

This year's Landscapes for Landsake features the work of Virginia McNeice (1936-2019).

Teri Ptacek is Executive Director of the Agricultural Stewardship Association and she joins us for the preview this morning along with Leah McClosky, the curator of Landscapes for Landsake.

Young Women’s Mentorship Program Holds Pittsfield Fundraiser Concert

By Oct 3, 2019
ropeberkshires.org/

Roberta McCulloch-Dews is the Director of Administrative Services in the office of Pittsfield, Massachusetts Mayor Linda Tyer. She’s also a volunteer with Rites of Passage Empowerment – or ROPE – a mentoring program created in 2010 by Youth Alive, the Women of Color Giving Circle, and the Pittsfield School Department. Ahead of ROPE’s October 5th fundraising concert Common Ground II – a celebration of jazz and Jewish music – McCulloch-Dews sat down with WAMC to talk about the mentoring effort. 

Glorious Strings Concert At Helsinki Hudson To Benefit The Preservation League Of New York State

By Oct 1, 2019
Glorious Strings Banner image - photos of violinists and text promoting concert

Glorious Strings will bring three internationally acclaimed Stradivari Society violinists together for a one-night-only performance at Helsinki Hudson in Hudson, New York on October 6. Augustin Hadelich, Tim Fain, and Francisco Fullana will be joined on stage by Grammy-nominated pianist Robert Koenig.

The concert has been organized to support the Preservation League of New York State’s mission of promoting historic preservation across the state.

We welcome Preservation League of New York State President Jay DiLorenzo.

Munson Williams Proctor Arts Institute Celebrates 100 Years

By Sep 27, 2019
MWPAI logo

Munson-Williams-Proctor Arts Institute is a fine arts center in Utica, New York dedicated to serving diverse audiences by advancing the appreciation, understanding, and enjoyment of the arts.

The art institute aims to promote interest and participation in the arts and stimulate artistic self-expression and personal creativity. MWPAI continues to assume a leadership and advocacy role for the arts in Utica, NY.

Founded in 1919, the institute is celebrating its 100th Anniversary and to tell us more we welcome Institute President and CEO Anna D'Ambrosio.

The Food Pantries For The Capital District 8th Annual Harvest Evening Celebration

By Sep 27, 2019
The Food Pantries logo

The Food Pantries for the Capital District is a coalition of 64 food pantries in Albany, Rensselaer, and Saratoga Counties. They provide funding, delivery, coordination of services and food drives, and education and training to their member food pantries.

Their fundraiser, the Harvest Evening Celebration, will be happening next Thursday October 3rd at Franklin Plaza in Troy, NY.

We are joined by Natasha Pernicka, Executive Director for The Food Pantries for the Capital District and Chef Kizzy Williams from Allie B’s Cozy Kitchen.