Great Barrington Public Theater caps its eclectic season of new plays with a drama by David Mamet entitled "The Christopher Boys Communion" - in performance July 29 through August 8 at the Daniel Art Center at Bard College at Simon's Rock in Great Barrington, Massachusetts.

"The Christopher Boys Communion" is a gripping, chilling story of crime, evil, privilege and justice with an all star cast to Berkshire actors. The play poses the question of just how much a parent will sacrifice to preserve one of their own.

David Mamet is the author of many plays, including "The Monarchist," "Glengarry Glen Ross," "American Buffalo," "Race," "Speed the Plow" and "Sexual Perversity in Chicago" - just to name a few.