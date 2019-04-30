Great Barrington Police Department Investigating Officer OUI Charge

A Great Barrington, Massachusetts town police officer is off the job after a drunk driving arrest over the weekend.

Officer Daniel Bartini, 26, was arrested on the Mass Pike in Otis Saturday evening after driving erratically and failing a field sobriety test. In a statement, Great Barrington Police Chief William Walsh said he was “extremely upset with this news,” and said that the department’s Internal Affairs unit is conducting a full investigation. In 2016, Bartini was pulled over but not arrested for driving erratically in Sheffield, Massachusetts.