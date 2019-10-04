The Grace Project "Broken Is Still Beautiful" Exhibition At The Idea Garden In Kingston, New York

The Grace Project is an empowering photographic project by fine art photographer Charise Isis that captures the courage beauty and grace of those who have had mastectomy surgery as a result of breast cancer.

The very act of standing in front of a camera revealing their scars, allows each of her subjects a transformative experience, giving them permission to step into self acceptance and the opportunity to share the story of the scars that have been written on their body.

The ultimate goal of the Grace project is to photograph 800 portraits, the approximate number of new breast cancer diagnosis in the U.S. every day. Thus far, Charise has photographed well over 400 portraits towards this goal.

The Grace Project exhibition “Broken is Still Beautiful” will be on display at the Idea Garden in Kingston, New York on weekends this month. The opening reception is tomorrow evening.