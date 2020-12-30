Governor Cancels Inaugural Citing Armed Mask Protests At His Home

New Hampshire's Republican governor said Wednesday that he is canceling his outdoor inauguration ceremony next month because of public safety concerns over armed protesters who have been gathering outside his home since he issued a mask order.



New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu says his first responsibility is ensuring the safety of his family and citizens. He says the armed protesters have become increasingly more aggressive as they protest outside his private residence. He says an outdoor public ceremony brings too much risk.



The protesters started gathering outside Sununu's home on Nov. 22 two days after he signed an order requiring masks to be worn in public spaces, indoors or outside, when social distancing isn't possible because of the coronavirus pandemic.



All contents © copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved