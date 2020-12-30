 Governor Cancels Inaugural Citing Armed Mask Protests At His Home | WAMC
Related Program: 
All Things Considered

Governor Cancels Inaugural Citing Armed Mask Protests At His Home

By 1 hour ago
  • New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu
    New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu
    New Hampshire Governor's Office

New Hampshire's Republican governor said Wednesday that he is canceling his outdoor inauguration ceremony next month because of public safety concerns over  armed protesters who have been gathering outside his home since he issued a mask order.


New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu says his first responsibility is ensuring the safety of his family and citizens. He says the armed protesters have become increasingly more aggressive as they protest outside his private residence. He says an outdoor public ceremony brings too much risk.  

The protesters started gathering outside Sununu's home on Nov. 22 two days after he signed an order requiring masks to be worn in public spaces, indoors or outside, when social distancing isn't possible because of the coronavirus pandemic.

All contents © copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved

Tags: 
Virus Outbreak-New Hampshire
Chris Sununu

Related Content

NH Gov. Sununu Reelected

By Nov 3, 2020
New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu
New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu

New Hampshire Republican Governor Chris Sununu has been elected to a third two-year term defeating Democrat Dan Feltes.