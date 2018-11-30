Gov. Cuomo On WAMC's Roundtable 11/30/18

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said he had a “positive” meeting at the White House Wednesday with President Donald Trump, to talk about funding for a key train tunnel connecting Manhattan to New Jersey.
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo called into WAMC's Roundtable program on Friday and spoke with Dr. Alan Chartock about a variety of issues, including: Amazon, the snowstorm, presidential politics, pay raises for the legislature, single-payer health care and more.
Host Dr. Alan Chartock is joined by New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, who was re-elected to a third term this week. They discuss President Trump, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, the Democratic takeover of the New York state Senate, ethics reform, and the midterm elections.