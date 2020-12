New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has granted clemency to 21 people his office says “demonstrated substantial evidence of remorse, rehabilitation and a commitment to the community.”

Many of those receiving pardons and commutations were sentenced years ago on drug charges. Also granted clemency were 26-year-old Maria Ordonez and 64-year-old Theresa Debo, who have been serving sentences after killing abusive romantic partners in what they maintain was self-defense.