GlobalFoundries, Defense Dept. Reach Chip Deal

GlobalFoundries has announced a partnership with the U.S. Department of Defense to provide semiconductor chips manufactured at the company’s facility in Malta, New York.

The chips will be used in the DoD's land, air, sea, and space systems. GlobalFoundries already supplies the department with chips manufactured at its facilities in East Fishkill, New York and in Burlington, Vermont. The first chips from this new agreement are targeted to begin delivery in 2023.

"GLOBALFOUNDRIES is a critical part of a domestic semiconductor manufacturing industry that is a requirement for our national security and economic competitiveness," said Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, a New York Democrat. "I have long advocated for GLOBALFOUNDRIES as a key supplier of chips to our military and intelligence community, including pressing the new Secretary of Defense, Lloyd Austin, to further expand the Department of Defense's business with GLOBALFOUNDRIES, which will help expand their manufacturing operations and create even more jobs in Malta."

"This agreement with GLOBALFOUNDRIES is just one step the Department of Defense is taking to ensure the U.S. sustains the microelectronics manufacturing capability necessary for national and economic security," the DoD said in a statement. "This is a pre-cursor to major efforts contemplated by the recently passed CHIPS for America Act, championed by Senator Charles Schumer, which will allow for the sustainment and on-shoring of U.S. microelectronics capability."

"GLOBALFOUNDRIES thanks Senator Schumer for his leadership, his ongoing support of our industry, and his forward-looking perspective on the semiconductor supply chain," said CEO Tom Caulfield. "We are proud to strengthen our longstanding partnership with the U.S. government, and extend this collaboration to produce a new supply of these important chips at our most advanced facility, Fab 8, in upstate New York. We are taking action and doing our part to ensure America has the manufacturing capability it needs, to meet the growing demand for U.S. made, advanced semiconductor chips for the nation's most sensitive defense and aerospace applications."

GlobalFoundries employs more than 7,000 people in the U.S., including nearly 3,000 at its Fab 8 location in Malta.