Gillibrand: Stefanik's "Unwillingness To Speak The Truth Is Undermining Her Credibility"

New York U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand is harshly criticizing Congresswoman Elise Stefanik, a high-profile supporter of embattled President Donald Trump.

Stefanik, a Republican from the 21st district in northern New York, objected to some Electoral College results yesterday as Congress met in a joint session rocked by violence. Gillibrand, a Democrat, spoke on a Zoom press conference today.

"Congresswoman Stefanik has been a lackey for President Trump from the very beginning," Gillibrand said. "And she lacks discipline and understanding of the harm that President Trump has created and caused into this country, and her unwillingness to speak the truth and be honest is undermining her credibility as a member of Congress and is complicit in what President Trump has done to this country."

WAMC has requested a response from Congresswoman Stefanik’s office.

Stefanik is a Republican in her fourth term. In a statement in the early hours Thursday, her office said Stefanik "signed objections to electors in the states of Georgia, Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin due to unprecedented voting irregularities, unconstitutional overreach by unelected state officials and judges ignoring state election laws, and a fundamental lack of ballot integrity and security."