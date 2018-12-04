Related Program: 
George HW Bush Remembered In Massachusetts, His Home State

A plaque denotes the birthplace in Milton, Massachusetts of the 41st President of the United States, George HW Bush.
   President George H.W. Bush had a lot of connections to New England.  He was born in Milton, Massachusetts, grew up in Connecticut, and spent almost every summer of his life in Kennebunkport, Maine.

    There are several prominent politicians and government officials in the region who got their start in politics working for Bush.    

    One of them is Bruce Stebbins, a Massachusetts Gaming Commissioner and former Springfield City Councilor.    

   Stebbins, who is in Washington for tomorrow’s state funeral for the 41st president, spoke a short time ago with WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill.

