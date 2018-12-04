George HW Bush Remembered In Massachusetts, His Home State

Listen to the interview with Bruce Stebbins

President George H.W. Bush had a lot of connections to New England. He was born in Milton, Massachusetts, grew up in Connecticut, and spent almost every summer of his life in Kennebunkport, Maine.

There are several prominent politicians and government officials in the region who got their start in politics working for Bush.

One of them is Bruce Stebbins, a Massachusetts Gaming Commissioner and former Springfield City Councilor.

Stebbins, who is in Washington for tomorrow’s state funeral for the 41st president, spoke a short time ago with WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill.