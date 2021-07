Listen to the interview with Geoff Diehl.

Weeks ago, Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker told reporters in Springfield he would decide “soon” about whether he’ll run next year for a third term.

One fellow Republican is not waiting to see what Baker will do.

Geoff Diehl, a former state representative and failed U.S. Senate candidate, launched his campaign for governor over the Fourth of July weekend.

In an interview this week with WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill, Diehl explained why he is running.