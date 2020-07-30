 Gardening 7/30/20 | WAMC
Related Program: 
Vox Pop

Gardening 7/30/20

  • sunflowers
    Flickr

It's the gardening show! Greg ward of Ward’s Nursery and arborist Fred Breglia of Landis Arboretum are our guests today. WAMC's Jackie Orchard hosts. 

If you have a question give us a call at 1-800-348-2551. Again that’s 1-800-348-2551.

Tags: 
gardening

Related Content

Gardening With Fred Breglia And Bob Graves 7/1/20

Saratoga Secret Gardens Tour
Barbara Lombardo

It's another gardening show today with Fred Breglia and Bob Graves! Back by popular demand! WAMC's Ray Graf hosts.

Gardening With Fred Breglia And Bob Graves 6/25/20

A picture of flowers and a butterfly.
Facebook: Project Native

Our expert gardeners are back! On the show today, Bob Graves, a horticulturist and co-owner of Faddegon’s Nursery in Latham, New York and Fred Breglia, director of the Landis Arboretum in Esperance, New York. WAMC's Ray Graf hosts.

Gardening With Fred Breglia And Greg Ward 5/28/20

hands planting plants with gloves on
Flickr

On this spring edition of the Vox Pop gardening show we welcome two guests - gardener Greg Ward of Ward’s Nursery and arborist Fred Breglia of Landis Arboretum. WAMC's Ray Graf hosts.