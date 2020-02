Today on Vox Pop, Fred Breglia, director of the Landis Arboretum in Esperance, New York and Suzanne Balet-Haight of Balet Flowers and Design in Malta, New York join the show to answer your gardening questions. WAMC's Ray Graf hosts.

The number to call with your questions is 1-800-348-2551. You can also email voxpop@wamc.org.