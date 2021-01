It's the gardening show today with Fred Breglia and Greg Ward! WAMC's Ray Graf hosts.

Fred Breglia is director of the Landis Arboretum in Esperance, NY and Greg Ward runs Ward's Nursery, a lawn and garden resource in Great Barrington, Massachusetts.

Do you have a gardening question? Give us a call at 1-800-348-2551 or you can e-mail us at VoxPop@wamc.org