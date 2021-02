The Boston Symphony Orchestra has named its first female President and CEO. Gail Samuel, who currently oversees the Hollywood Bowl and LA Philharmonic, will take over the BSO on June 21.

She will succeed Mark Volpe, who is retiring after 23 years. Samuel will become the BSO’s eighth leader over its 140-year history.

With much of its programming going virtual in the past year, the status of the Boston Symphony Orchestra’s summer season at Tanglewood in the Berkshires has not been determined.