Funeral Held For NY Trooper Killed In Crash

Law enforcement officers joined relatives and friends of a New York state trooper killed in an off-duty crash in paying their final tribute to the fallen officer.

More than 1,000 troopers, deputies and police officers turned out Monday for Jeremy VanNostrand's funeral services at a Catholic church in Schenectady, along with Gov. Andrew Cuomo and other New York dignitaries.

The 36-year-old trooper was killed when his vehicle was rear-ended by a box truck last Tuesday as he waited to make a turn into a trooper station in Montgomery County where he worked. His vehicle was then pushed into the path of an oncoming pickup truck. VanNostrand was declared dead at an Albany hospital later that morning.

VanNostrand lived in Schenectady County with his wife and their 6-year-old daughter.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

(C) 2018 AP