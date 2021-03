Listen to the interview with State Sen. Eric Lesser.

A $125,000 earmark in the Massachusetts state budget will help college students in western Massachusetts overcome financial obstacles to finishing their degrees.

Democratic State Senator Eric Lessser of the First Hampden and Hampshire District announced the funding to help college students impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The funds will be administered by the Community Foundation of Western Massachusetts, which will reach out to ten local colleges to determine who needs help.