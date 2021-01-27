Funding Will Improve Safety At Crossings Along A Metro-North Line

New York’s two U.S. senators say a rail line in the Hudson Valley is on track for improvements.

U.S. Senators Charles Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand on Tuesday announced that nearly $20 million in federal funding will go toward improving Metro-North Railroad’s Harlem Line in Westchester, Dutchess and Putnam Counties. Schumer says the money will help address risky rail crossings. Specifically, Metro-North will use the money to upgrade and replace worn grade crossing warning systems at nine crossings.