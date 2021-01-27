 Funding Will Improve Safety At Crossings Along A Metro-North Line | WAMC

Funding Will Improve Safety At Crossings Along A Metro-North Line

By Allison Dunne 1 hour ago
  • Metro-North Harlem Line train in Wassaic, NY
    Metro-North Harlem Line train in Wassaic, NY
    WAMC, Allison Dunne

New York’s two U.S. senators say a rail line in the Hudson Valley is on track for improvements.

U.S. Senators Charles Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand on Tuesday announced that nearly $20 million in federal funding will go toward improving Metro-North Railroad’s Harlem Line in Westchester, Dutchess and Putnam Counties. Schumer says the money will help address risky rail crossings. Specifically, Metro-North will use the money to upgrade and replace worn grade crossing warning systems at nine crossings.

Tags: 
Metro-North Railroad
Metro-North
Harlem Line
U.S. Senator Charles Schumer
U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand

Related Content

Metro-North President Talks About PTC, Federal Funding And Ridership

By Allison Dunne Dec 31, 2020
MTA Metro-North Railroad President Catherine Rinaldi
Courtesy of MTA Metro-North Railroad

The $900 billion COVID-19 funding package President Trump signed Sunday contains some $4 billion for the MTA, which includes Metro-North Railroad. Proposed layoffs and drastic service cuts can be shelved, for now. WAMC’s Hudson Valley Bureau Chief Allison Dunne spoke with Metro-North President Catherine Rinaldi about what the funding means and more.

Metro-North President Discusses Changes With The Mid-Hudson Reopening

By Allison Dunne May 28, 2020
MTA Metro-North Railroad President Catherine Rinaldi
Courtesy of MTA Metro-North Railroad

With the beginning of Phase One reopening in the Mid-Hudson Valley Tuesday, Metro-North began adding trains to its three lines east of the Hudson. When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, Metro-North instituted an Essential Service Plan, with hourly service seven days a week. Metro-North President Catherine Rinaldi tells WAMC’s Hudson Valley Bureau Chief Allison Dunne that the railroad is now upping train capacity by 26 percent to meet expected increased demand.

Metro-North President Discusses COVID-19 Response

By Allison Dunne Apr 3, 2020
MTA Metro-North Railroad President Catherine Rinaldi
Courtesy of MTA Metro-North Railroad

Weekly ridership on Metro-North Railroad has plummeted in the last three weeks amid the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting state restrictions. Essential workers have plenty of room to spread out on any of Metro-North’s east and west of the Hudson River lines. MTA Metro-North Railroad President Catherine Rinaldi says recent measures have included suspending cash on board and encouraging the use of e-tickets. She spoke with WAMC’s Allison Dunne.

Funding Will Help Study How COVID-19 Travels Through The Air In Mass Transit

By Allison Dunne Jan 23, 2021
Metro-North Harlem Line train in Wassaic, NY
WAMC, Allison Dunne

Federal lawmakers from New York say funding they helped secure for an MTA study could result in improved public confidence in mass transit.

NYS Senator Helps Healthcare Workers Have Train Station Parking Fines Cancelled

By Allison Dunne Sep 25, 2020
Harriman train station, NY
Courtesy of Daniel Clase via Creative Commons

A New York state senator says he has secured a commitment to void parking fines for healthcare workers at a facility in Orange County.

Without Federal Aid, MTA's Proposal To Cut a Metro-North Line Rankles Lawmakers

By Allison Dunne Aug 28, 2020
West-of-Hudson Metro-North line at Harriman
Courtesy of MTA/Metro-North Railroad

MTA executives say without $12 billion in federal funding to help the agency recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, they will have to make draconian cuts to service and payroll. Some of the proposed cuts are for Metro-North Railroad; and one proposal in particular has angered elected officials.