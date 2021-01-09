Fresh Air Weekend: Neurosurgeon Sanjay Gupta; Philippine Journalist Maria Ressa

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

To 'Keep Sharp' This Year, Keep Learning, Advises Neurosurgeon Sanjay Gupta: CNN's chief medical correspondent says it's never too late to develop new brain pathways. Even small changes, like switching up the hand you use to hold your fork, can help optimize brain health.

'Outlawed' Frontiers Of Gender And Sexuality Beckon In This Sly Western: Critic Maureen Corrigan has been describing Anna North's new novel to friends as "The Handmaid's Tale meets Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid." It's a glib tagline, but not without justification.

Philippine Journalist Says Rodrigo Duterte's Presidency Is Based On 'Fear, Violence': Maria Ressa has faced criminal charges, death threats and internet trolls because of her coverage of the Philippine president. She's the subject of a new PBS FRONTLINE documentary, A Thousand Cuts.

