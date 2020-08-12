 Free Food Fridges Popping Up In Albany In Effort To Address Food Insecurity | WAMC
Related Program: 
Midday Magazine

Free Food Fridges Popping Up In Albany In Effort To Address Food Insecurity

By 46 minutes ago
  • Jammella Anderson stands by a community refrigerator on Elm Street in Albany
    Jammella Anderson stands by a community refrigerator on Elm Street in Albany
    Shannon Straney / Photo provided

Coming to a street corner near you, a refrigerator.  

So-called "Free Food Fridges" have been popping up in cities across the country thanks to organizers who aim to assist food insecure families.

Albany recently saw the donation and installation of its first community fridge on Elm Street in an effort spearheaded by local activist Jammella Anderson. She hopes to locate eight to 10 fridges in Albany over the next few weeks. Like many cities, Albany has several food deserts — areas where access to fresh food and grocery stores is unavailable.

WAMC’s Southern Adirondack Bureau Chief Lucas Willard spoke with Anderson on Lark Street, where the next fridge is planned.

Tags: 
City of Albany
activism
food insecurity

Related Content

Albany Activist Lukee Forbes: Learn About The Cause

By Aug 8, 2020
Lukee Forbes
Lucas Willard / WAMC

Activist Lukee Forbes is ubiquitous at protests and community events throughout the Capital Region. You can usually find him at the front of the crowd, in black clothes black and brown leather work boots.

"Bending The Arc: Striving For Peace And Justice In The Age Of Endless War" From SUNY Press

By Aug 3, 2020

The book, “Bending the Arc: Striving for Peace and Justice in the Age of Endless War,” is a collection narrating how peace activists found their calling and why the world still needs peace activism. Drawing from diverse philosophical and spiritual traditions, contributors share their experiences of working for peace and justice and discuss the obstacles to both.

They address a wide range of contemporary problems, including the war on terror, killer drones, the invasions and occupations of Afghanistan and Iraq, mass surveillance, the human cost of war, political-economic impediments to peace, violent extremism, the role of women in peace-building, and the continued threat of nuclear weapons.

“Bending the Arc: Striving for Peace and Justice in the Age of Endless War” is also the title of The 2020 Kateri Peace Conference – which will take place on Zoom on August 21 and 22. Contributor Ann Wright and editor Steve Breyman join us.