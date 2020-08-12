Free Food Fridges Popping Up In Albany In Effort To Address Food Insecurity

Activist Jammella Anderson speaks with WAMC's Lucas Willard

Coming to a street corner near you, a refrigerator.

So-called "Free Food Fridges" have been popping up in cities across the country thanks to organizers who aim to assist food insecure families.

Albany recently saw the donation and installation of its first community fridge on Elm Street in an effort spearheaded by local activist Jammella Anderson. She hopes to locate eight to 10 fridges in Albany over the next few weeks. Like many cities, Albany has several food deserts — areas where access to fresh food and grocery stores is unavailable.

WAMC’s Southern Adirondack Bureau Chief Lucas Willard spoke with Anderson on Lark Street, where the next fridge is planned.