Founder Of Emily's Lists, Stephanie Schriock, Discusses New Book "Run To Win"

For the past thirty-five years EMILY's List has helped the campaigns of thousands of pro-choice Democratic women, but the hardest part has always been convincing more women to run. Then Donald Trump was elected, and something shifted into place. American women who were furious and frustrated were looking for a way to channel their outrage into action, united in proclaiming, "If that guy can get elected, why not me?"
"Run to Win" is for all women who are looking to lead. Organized around the steps that EMILY's List coaches its candidates through (from deciding to run through celebrating victory), this book is full of essential lessons for any woman trying to succeed in a male-dominated field. Their arena is politics but their message is universal.
And Stephanie Schriock is the most qualified person to share these lessons. Since Schriock became president of EMILY's List in 2010, she has overseen a decade of phenomenal growth in the organization, raising hundreds of millions of dollars, helping elect record numbers of women to the House and Senate, and recruiting and training hundreds more. EMILY's List is now nearly five million members strong. The book is co-authored by Christina Reynolds.