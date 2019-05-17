Former 'Sex Slave' Of Self-Help Guru Testifies At His Trial

A former follower of a self-help guru is telling a jury how the leader created a sorority of sex slaves under his command.

The testimony by Lauren Salzman came Friday at the New York City trial of Keith Raniere. Raniere pleaded not guilty to charges he formed the secret society within an upstate New York group called NXIVM that branded devotees with his initials.

The 42-year-old Salzman testified that she and other women, including TV actress Allison Mack, were labeled "slaves" and that Raniere was their "master." She said that when he met with them, they were required to take off all their clothes and sit at his feet.

Salzman and Mack have already pleaded guilty to charges they abused lower-ranking slaves.

