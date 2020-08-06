Former Rensselaer Mayor Dies In Schenectady Explosion

Former Rensselaer Mayor Joseph Kapp was killed in an explosion Wednesday at a Schenectady business.

Authorities say Kapp was killed when a high-pressure food processor exploded. Two other people were injured. Kapp, a Republican, served on the Hudson Valley Community College board of trustees for two decades.

He was a Rensselaer city council president who stepped in as mayor for about a year in the late 1990's after John Ryan resigned due to medical concerns. Current Mayor Mike Stammell:

"I served under Joe back in the 90's. Joe was the council president and I was a member of the Common Council for the city of Rensselaer. Exceptionally smart man, brilliant. He was on my transition team when I became mayor of the city of Rensselaer."

Kapp was 67. HVCC president Roger Ramsammy said Kapp was "a true friend, a remarkable leader, and the longest serving trustee on our board."