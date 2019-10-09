Related Program: 
Former Mayor's Son Killed In Shootout

The son of a former mayor of Rutland, Vermont was killed in a shootout with police on Tuesday.

Vermont State Police say at about 5:30 Tuesday morning a man in a white car fired two shots into the front door of the Rutland Police Department. Police identified the vehicle and later that morning a chase and shootout occurred. Police say 33-year-old Christopher Louras exchanged gunfire with officers with an AR-15 style rifle. He was injured and died at the hospital Tuesday afternoon.

State Police Major Dan Trudeau confirmed Louras is related to former Rutland Mayor Christoper Louras.

Reporter:  “Can you talk about the relationship with Christopher Louras to the former Mayor of Rutland?"

Trudeau: "His son.”

Police are also investigating whether the younger Louras is linked to a possible homicide discovered in Salisbury Tuesday afternoon.

