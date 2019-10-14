Former Fort Worth Officer Charged With Murder In Fatal Shooting Of Woman In Her Home

Former Fort Worth Police Officer Aaron Dean has been arrested and charged with the murder of Atatiana Jefferson. He is being held at the Tarrant County Correction Center.

Dean resigned from the police department before the arrest.

The alleged murder took place very early Saturday morning when Dean was responding to a call from a neighbor who was concerned that Jefferson's front door was open. Dean approached the house and when he saw Jefferson through a window he told her to raise her hands. According to police bodycam footage released to the public, Dean then waited less than two seconds before firing his gun and killing her.

