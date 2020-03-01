 Former Amsterdam Mayor Ann Thane's Art Now On View | WAMC
Related Program: 
Midday Magazine

Former Amsterdam Mayor Ann Thane's Art Now On View

By 9 minutes ago

Former Mayor of Amsterdam Ann Thane is displaying her artwork at a new exhibition that opened this past week.

Artwork by former Amsterdam Mayor Ann Thane
Credit Ann Thane / Courtesy the artist

The Perrella Gallery of Fulton-Montgomery Community College through March 27th will display “Bodies of Work,” a collection of works by Thane spanning nearly 30 years. The exhibition is billed as exploring the power of women through a series of nudes in a variety of mediums.

Ahead of a gallery opening reception Friday night, WAMC's Lucas Willard spoke with the former two-term mayor about her artwork.

Tags: 
ann thane
art
amsterdam

Related Content

Historian Bob Cudmore Discusses Hometown Roots Of Late Actor Kirk Douglas

By Feb 9, 2020
Kirk Douglas

Golden Age Hollywood actor Kirk Douglas died last week at age 103.