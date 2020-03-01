Former Amsterdam Mayor Ann Thane's Art Now On View

Former Mayor of Amsterdam Ann Thane is displaying her artwork at a new exhibition that opened this past week.

The Perrella Gallery of Fulton-Montgomery Community College through March 27th will display “Bodies of Work,” a collection of works by Thane spanning nearly 30 years. The exhibition is billed as exploring the power of women through a series of nudes in a variety of mediums.

Ahead of a gallery opening reception Friday night, WAMC's Lucas Willard spoke with the former two-term mayor about her artwork.