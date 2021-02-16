Related Programs: All Things ConsideredAll Things Considered on WAMC HD2 Forest Thinning To Reduce Wildfire Risk Gives Opportunity To New Startups By Sam Brasch • 3 hours ago Related Programs: All Things ConsideredAll Things Considered on WAMC HD2 ShareTweetEmail Listen Listening... / Originally published on February 16, 2021 7:57 pm The country's overgrown forests need to be aggressively thinned to reduce wildfire risk. That creates massive piles of worthless brush and branches, but some businesses see a new market for them. ShareTweetEmail