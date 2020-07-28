 Forest Park Zoo Takes Financial Hit Amid Pandemic | WAMC
Forest Park Zoo Takes Financial Hit Amid Pandemic

By 1 hour ago

Halfway through its fiscal year, revenue is off by $200,000 - $250,000 at the Zoo at Forest Park.
    Among the many non-profit organizations struggling financially because of the COVID-19-related shutdowns and restrictions is the Zoo at Forest Park in Springfield, Massachusetts.

    The zoo could not open on time this season and since re-opening has had to limit capacity to 20 percent.  Special events, like birthday parties, that are typically big money-makers for the zoo cannot be held.

    The animals at the zoo, meantime, continue to need food and medical care.

    WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with the zoo’s executive director Sarah Tsitso.

