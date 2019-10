Today on Food Friday, we welcome some of the participants of the upcoming Saratoga International Flavorfeast. Tim James is with Peabody's, Dave Zuka is with Ravenous, Zouhir Lian and Michelle are with Falafel Den and Joe Krison is with Three Vines Bistro. WAMC's Ray Graf hosts.

The event is taking place Oct. 12 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in downtown Saratoga Springs, NY.

