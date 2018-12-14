Related Program: 
Food Friday: Holiday Baking 12/14/18

  • wikimedia commons/Cookies III, Till Westermayer from Freiburg, Germany

Today on Food Friday, Chef Gail Sokol joins the show with her holiday baking tips. WAMC's Ray Graf hosts.

Pavlova

Makes 6 servings

4 large egg whites, room temperature

1 cup granulated sugar

1 tablespoon granulated sugar mixed with 1 tablespoon cornstarch

1 teaspoon fresh lemon juice

¾ cup chopped pistachios

  1. Preheat oven to 225° F.
  2. Cover a large sheet pan with parchment paper. Place a 9 inch round cake pan or plate in the center and trace a circle using a pencil. Remove the pan/plate and flip the parchment paper over so the pencil markings are on the underside.
  3. In the bowl of an electric mixer using the whip attachment, beat the egg whites on high speed for about 1 minute.
  4. With the mixer still on high speed, slowly add the 1 cup of sugar about 1 tablespoon at a time until mixture becomes soft and billowy.
  5. On medium high speed, beat in the sugar and cornstarch mixture then add the lemon juice. Beat on high speed for 7 to 8 minutes or until the meringue forms stiff, shiny peaks.
  6. Using a rubber spatula, fold in chopped pistachios.
  7. Spread the meringue over the circle on the parchment papered sheet pan. Using the back of the spoon, create craters by spreading and pulling up on the spoon.
  8. Bake the meringue for 1 hour and 15 minutes. It should feel crisp and dry. Turn the oven off and leave it in the oven for 1 more hour. Remove the meringue from the oven and allow it to cool completely.
  9. If not using the meringue the same day, leave it on the sheet pan and cover it with plastic wrap and leave it at cool room temperature for up to 2 days.

ToppingsWhipped Cream

1 cup very cold heavy cream

1 tablespoon confectioners’ sugar

1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

  1. In the bowl of an electric mixer, using the whip attachment, beat the cold cream on high speed until it forms soft peaks.
  2. Add the sugar and vanilla to the cream and beat until still peaks form.
  3. The whipped cream is best made the same day the Pavlova will be served.  It can be stored in a covered bowl in the refrigerator up to 4 hours ahead.

Chocolate Sauce

½ cup heavy cream

1 cup bittersweet chocolate, chopped

1 tablespoon raspberry liqueur (optional)

  1. In a small saucepan, bring cream to a simmer. Remove from heat and add chopped chocolate. Whisk gently until melted. Stir in raspberry liqueur, if using. Set aside and allow the ganache to cool to room temperature.
  2. The ganache can be made up to a week ahead and stored in a covered container in the refrigerator. It can be placed in the microwave on low power for several seconds to melt it down.

Assembly

1 cup sliced mixed fresh fruit such as mango, strawberries, blueberries, raspberries or blackberries (you can use seasonal fruit such as sliced clementines, blood oranges or pomegranate arils).

Coarsely chopped toasted almonds or pistachio nuts

  1. Place the Pavlova gently onto a large round platter.
  2. Spoon whipped cream on top.
  3. Scatter sliced fruit on top.
  4. Drizzle chocolate sauce all over.
  5. Scatter chopped nuts on top and serve at once, cutting into wedges.
