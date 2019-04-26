Food Friday: Beer & Beer History 4/26/19

Today on Food Friday, Craig Gravino of The Albany Ale Project, Sam Pagano of the C.H. Evans Brewing Company at the Albany Pump Station and Maeve McEneny of Discover Albany join WAMC's Ray Graf to talk beer and the rich history of ale in New York's Capital Region.

Working with Discover Albany, Craig and Sam will be making numerous stops around the city May 3rd with their 19th Century Albany Amber Ale as part of Craft Beer Week.

