Food Friday: Beer & Beer History 4/26/19

Credit Jim Levulis, WAMC News

Today on Food Friday, Craig Gravino of The Albany Ale ProjectSam Pagano of the C.H. Evans Brewing Company at the Albany Pump Station and Maeve McEneny of Discover Albany join WAMC's Ray Graf to talk beer and the rich history of ale in New York's Capital Region. 

Working with Discover Albany, Craig and Sam will be making numerous stops around the city May 3rd with their 19th Century Albany Amber Ale as part of Craft Beer Week.

The number to call with your questions is 1-800-348-2551. You can also email voxpop@wamc.org. 

Craig Gravina - The Albany Ale Project and the city's sudsy history

Albany Institute of History & Art

The city of Albany is steeped in history, including the history of one of the nation’s most beloved beverages, beer.

This afternoon the Albany Institute of History & Art will host its second annual Hudson Valley Hops event, a celebration of the history of brewing in Albany and today’s craft beer industry in and around the Hudson Valley.