On this episode of Food Friday, we discuss barrel-aged beer. We welcome Kevin Mullen of Rare Form Brewing, Keith Johnston of Common Roots Brewing, Adam Elbrecht of Artisanal Brew Works and Greg Chanese of Adirondack Brewery. WAMC's Ray Graf hosts.

Our guests today are among those taking part in the 9th Annual Adirondack Brewery Barrel Fest on March 7 in Lake George, NY.

