Food Friday: Baking With Linda Kindlon 2/19/21

  • Linda Kindlon -
    Linda Kindlon - "Bake For You"

Linda Kindlon of "Bake For You" joins us today to answer your baking questions! WAMC's Ray Graf hosts.

After working in the food industry for over 20 years, Linda Kindlon started “Bake For You” in a church kitchen. After a few years supplying local Cafes, stores and Restaurants with sweets “Bake For You” moved to its brick and mortar shop on Delaware Ave. The business grew and moved to a bigger location in Slingerlands!

Lind Kindlon is a self-taught baker and continues to learn and develop her skills – which makes her perfect for Food Friday as our listeners are always giving us new ideas to try!

To join the conversation, give us a call at 1-800-348-2551 or you can e-mail us at VoxPop@wamc.org

