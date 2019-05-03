Related Program: 
Vox Pop

Food Friday: Baking 5/3/19

Credit Facebook: BAKE FOR YOU

Joining us for this Food Friday are Linda Kindlon and Justin Cary of Bake For You. Established in 2009 in Albany, the company is moving to Slingerlands, New York. WAMC's Ray Graf hosts.

The number to call with your questions is 1-800-348-2551. You can also email voxpop@wamc.org. 

Tags: 
Food Friday
baking

Related Content

Food Friday: Asian Cuisine 4/19/19

Jim Levulis, WAMC News

Harry Yu and Wei Wei Shi of Shiro Kitchen and Asian Market in Great Barrington, Massachusetts join Food Friday to discuss Japanese, Chinese and Korean cuisine. WAMC's Ray Graf hosts.

Food Friday: Cocktails 4/12/19

Jim Levulis, WAMC

John Fischer of The Culinary Institute of America returns to Food Friday with his latest mix of cocktails. WAMC's Ray Graf hosts.

Food Friday: Jewish Food Festival 4/5/19
Jim Levulis, WAMC

The 16th annual Jewish Food Festival at Congregation Gates of Heaven in Schenectady, New York will be held on Sunday, April 7 from noon to 3 p.m. The event focuses on the wide world of Jewish cuisine and here to discuss it are Seth Front, Jeff Walton and Randy Simon. WAMC's Ray Graf hosts.

Food Friday: Coffee 3/29/19

Roasted coffee beans
Wikimedia Commons: Alayna the Extravagant: https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Roasted_Coffee_Beans.jpg

Time to wake up and smell the coffee! Ron Grieco and Sarah Johnston of Stacks Espresso Bar join Food Friday today for a discussion of the liquid fuel. WAMC's Ray Graf hosts.

Food Friday: Seafood 3/22/19

Facebook: HOOKED SEAFOOD CO.

Katie Haskins of Hooked Seafood Co. in Latham, NY is joined by Dora Swan and Peter Kenyon of Fin in Guilderland, NY for a discussion of seafood on this Food Friday. WAMC's Ray Graf hosts.

Food Friday: Baking 7/27/18

Facebook: BAKE FOR YOU

Linda Kindlon of Bake For You in Albany, New York joins Food Friday with tips for making the best cookies, cakes and more. WAMC's Brian Shields hosts.

Yankee Magazine Recipe Extrvaganza

By Katie Britton Nov 21, 2012

Amy Traverso is the Lifestyle Editor for Yankee Magazine and she joins us to talk about The Apple Lover's Cookbook and Yankee's Lost & Vintage Recipes

Gluten-Free Baking for the Holidays: 60 Recipes for Traditional Festive Treats

By Dec 14, 2012

Jeanne Sauvage has devoted herself to investigating and developing new gluten-free recipes. She imparts her knowledge to all in the book: Gluten-Free Baking for the Holidays: 60 Recipes for Traditional Festive Treats.

Listener Essay - Breaking News

By Elisabeth Grace Nov 16, 2017

Elisabeth Grace is a retired clinical social worker with English and Scottish roots, who shares her home in Columbia County with a demanding blue-eyed cat and a newcomer, a little brown dog named Lilah.

Breaking News

Making a lemon meringue pie from scratch is labor intensive. I need a special occasion to embark on it, like a Thanksgiving dinner or a significant birthday, so when I was invited to the party planned to celebrate two special birthdays one day last summer, I asked one of the two hostesses, wife of one of the birthday boys, if such a pie would be acceptable. “One of my favorites!” she responded enthusiastically.

The red and white checquered cook-book fell open at page 311, as if I made lemon meringue pies every day. I scanned the ingredients, checked what I was missing and went to the supermarket the following day to buy frozen pie-shells (I'm not a purist) and pick out three perfect lemons.

Zingerman's Bakehouse

By Dec 15, 2017
Book Cover - Zingerman's Bakehouse

This is the must-have baking book for bakers of all skill levels. Since 1992, Michigan's renowned artisanal bakery, Zingerman's Bakehouse in Ann Arbor, has fed a fan base across the United States and beyond with their chewy-sweet brownies and gingersnaps, famous sour cream coffee cake, and fragrant loaves of Jewish rye, challah, and sourdough. It's no wonder Zingerman's is a cultural and culinary institution. Now, for the first time, to celebrate their 25th anniversary, the Zingerman's bakers share 65 meticulously tested, carefully detailed recipes in a beautiful hardcover book featuring more than 50 color photographs and bountiful illustrations. Behind-the-scenes stories of the business enrich this collection of best-of-kind, delicious recipes for every "I can't believe I get to make this at home!" treat.

Frank Carollo, baker extraordinaire and co-owner of Zingerman's Bakehouse, joins us this morning. 