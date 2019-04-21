Following Fire, NY Pastor Reflects On Notre Dame's Symbolism

The world was captivated last week as flames engulfed the spire of Norte Dame Cathedral in Paris. With construction starting in the 12th century, the church has been an iconic symbol for Catholicism, art and architecture. French leaders have pledged to rebuild the cathedral, but today is surely a somber Easter for Catholics around the world.

In our region, Father Gary Gelfenbien was the pastor at St. James Church in Chatham, New York for about two decades and studied in Paris where he visited Notre Dame numerous times. He spoke with WAMC’s Jim Levulis about the church’s symbolism for the Catholic religion.