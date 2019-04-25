It was Mike Bokan’s love of fly fishing and tying that led him to open The Fly Shack 15 years ago. What started as a small, online business selling flies out of his house has grown into a 1700 sq. ft. storefront carrying today’s top brands as well as Fly Shack’s own product line which is geared towards the budget conscious angler. In addition to the storefront, their facility also features an upstairs gymnasium where rods can be cast and ample warehousing space for fulfillment of internet and catalog orders.

Located in Gloversville, NY the shop sits just south of The Adirondack Mountains making it an easy-to-reach destination on your way to fish many of the state’s best fisheries and is just a short diversion off the NY State Thruway.

With half of the store dedicated to tying materials and tools, The Fly Shack has become a one-stop shopping destination for tiers of all styles and skill levels. The other half is fully stocked with everything from rods and reels, to apparel, to a large selection of streamside accessories.

Providing a great customer experience has always been at the core of The Fly Shack’s philosophy and all members of the team are trained to ensure that every customer is treated right. Friendly service, a “100% Satisfaction Guarantee”, and “Free Shipping On Orders Over $45” ensure that each customer’s needs are met with the highest level of attention.

The Fly Shack actively works with regional Trout Unlimited chapters as well as Project Healing Waters and many others to help maintain fisheries and introduce the world of fly fishing to many who might not otherwise have the chance to experience it.

Fifteen years in and The Fly Shack is still growing and expanding.

www.FlyShack.com