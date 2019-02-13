Five Springfield Police Officers Charged In Connection With 2015 Bar Fight

Five Springfield, Massachusetts police officers were charged Wednesday with assault and battery and conspiracy for an off-duty brawl with four men outside a city bar in 2015.

The city has already paid $885,000 to settle lawsuits by the alleged victims.

City Council President Justin Hurst said the case has hung over the police department like a dark cloud for almost four years.

"There needs to be a chain of leadership where police officers within the department are fearful of being held accountable. Right now that is not the case," said Hurst.

None of the five accused officers has faced any disciplinary action. The mayor’s office said internal investigations had been halted at the request of the state attorney general’s office, which is prosecuting the officers.

Criminal complaints were issued today in Springfield District Court against the following:

Daniel Billingsley, age 30, of Springfield

Anthony Cicero, age 29, of Hampden

Christian Cicero, age 28, of Longmeadow

Igor Basovskiy, age 33, of Springfield

Jameson Williams, age 33, of East Longmeadow

The five cops, all free without bail after pleading not guilty, will be put on paid leave from duty.

Michelle Cruz, an attorney for one of the alleged victims in the case, Paul Cumby, said,“Mr. Paul Cumby is relieved to finally see forward movement in bringing those who are responsible for the attack on him and his cousins and their friend to justice."